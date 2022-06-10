The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $24.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,649,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $47,505,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.