The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $25.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Snap to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.
Shares of SNAP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,273,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,244,910. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
