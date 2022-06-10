The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $25.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Snap to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,273,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,244,910. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.