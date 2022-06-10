The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Neutral

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 2,173,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,194. GoodRx has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GoodRx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

