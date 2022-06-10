The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $133.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

SPOT stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.93. 2,699,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,134. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.95.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

