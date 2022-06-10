The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $44.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XMTR. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Shares of XMTR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 197,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Xometry has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,246 shares of company stock worth $1,354,865.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xometry by 263.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

