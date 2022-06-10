The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $133.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.04.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.81. 2,229,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,842. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,516.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

