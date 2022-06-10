The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $170.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.62.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,400,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,049,703. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.