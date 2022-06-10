The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $31.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 838,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,311. Upwork has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,288. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Upwork by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

