The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.88. 129,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,775. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,610,870. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

