The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Victoria Sant Acquires 230 Shares

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Victoria Sant purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,026.30 ($2,539.22).
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 875 ($10.96). The company had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 925.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.32. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 823.92 ($10.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,378 ($17.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £653.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.
