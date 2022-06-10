The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Victoria Sant Acquires 230 Shares

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Victoria Sant purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,026.30 ($2,539.22).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 875 ($10.96). The company had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 925.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.32. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 823.92 ($10.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,378 ($17.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £653.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.