The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 1,942.9% in May

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,942.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 14,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,940. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

