The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 1,942.9% in May

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,942.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 14,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,940. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.55%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.