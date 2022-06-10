The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

BATRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,392,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 0.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

