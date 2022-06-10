The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will report $554.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $463.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

MTW opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $461.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.