The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.99 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $21.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $23.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

