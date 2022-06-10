The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,992. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

