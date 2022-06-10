The North West Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

North West stock opened at C$35.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.77. North West has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$579.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that North West will post 2.6774498 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWC. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

