TheStreet Lowers Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to D+

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup dropped their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE:ERJ opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Embraer has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth $136,000.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.