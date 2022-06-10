Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $76.62 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thor Industries by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $237,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 115.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 363.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

