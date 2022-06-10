Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $34,576,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

