ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $6.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 643,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,719. The firm has a market cap of $381.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.16. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.