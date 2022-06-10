Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLYS. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TLYS opened at $7.50 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly's had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly's will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

