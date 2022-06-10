Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get Titan Cement International alerts:

Titan Cement International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Cement International SA is multiregional cement and building materials producer. Its business activities include e production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. Titan Cement International was founded by Andreas Canellopoulos, Nellos-Panagiotis Canellopoulos, Takis-Panagiotis Canellopoulos, Pavlos Canellopoulos, Leonidas Kanellopoulos, Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Alexandra Papalexopoulou and Eleni Papalexopoulou on July 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Cement International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Cement International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.