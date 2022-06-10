TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,900 shares, an increase of 12,245.7% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TLGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,831. TLG Acquisition One has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,197 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.