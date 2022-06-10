Todd G. Schwartz Buys 10,860 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $34,209.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,624.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 250,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. On average, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

OPFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

