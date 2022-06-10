Todd G. Schwartz Buys 10,860 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $34,209.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,624.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE OPFI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 250,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. On average, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
