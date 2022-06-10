Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOMDF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,389. Todos Medical has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.04.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

