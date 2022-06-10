Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.