Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TRYIY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 90,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $14.07.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

