Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,393,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGHI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 582,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,050. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

