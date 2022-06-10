Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1785 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $63.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

