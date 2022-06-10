Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 566. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyo Suisan Kaisha (TSUKY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.