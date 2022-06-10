Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 566. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

