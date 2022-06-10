Transcontinental Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$680.80 million.

In other Transcontinental news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,650 shares in the company, valued at C$382,772.

Transcontinental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.