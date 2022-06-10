Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $14.70 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3217 per share. This represents a yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

