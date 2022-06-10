Trean Insurance Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 743,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,760,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 694,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,513 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

