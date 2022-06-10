Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of TG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,948. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.
Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
