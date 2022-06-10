Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.0 days.

TBABF stock remained flat at $$22.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

