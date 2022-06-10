Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.0 days.

TBABF stock remained flat at $$22.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Trelleborg AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.