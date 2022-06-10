Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.37.

Several analysts recently commented on TV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

TV opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The company has a market cap of C$63.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.70.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

