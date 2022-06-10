Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.37.
A number of brokerages have commented on TV. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.08.
Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
