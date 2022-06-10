TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. TriMas reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. TriMas has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TriMas by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

