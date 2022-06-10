TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Director Cynthia M. Fornelli Acquires 1,000 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) Director Cynthia M. Fornelli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,032.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. 234,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $452.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

TPVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

