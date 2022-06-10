Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Update

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIS. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 2,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,822. Tristar Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

