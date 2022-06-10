TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSCAP) Announces Dividend of $0.42

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

TriState Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

TriState Capital stock opened at $25.35 on Friday.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

