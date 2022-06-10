TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSCAP) Announces Dividend of $0.42

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
TriState Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
TriState Capital stock opened at $25.35 on Friday.
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriState Capital (TSCAP)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.