Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 24,211.1% in May

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 24,211.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.82) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

