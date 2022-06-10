Truist Financial Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $281.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $278.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $249.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.48. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

