Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Financial Survey

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.05 $2.98 million ($0.58) -0.69 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.10 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tuesday Morning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -6.50% -67.85% -10.11% Tuesday Morning -17.00% -158.08% -23.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Tuesday Morning on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

