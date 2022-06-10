U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Well Services from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the period.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

