Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given New €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($59.46) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $9.81 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

