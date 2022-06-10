UBS Group Downgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Sell

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.33.
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Swisscom (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.