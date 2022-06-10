UBS Group Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $70.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

