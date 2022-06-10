Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,942.86 ($36.88).

ULE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.45) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.86) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($39.99), for a total value of £406,852.50 ($509,840.23). Also, insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($39.64), for a total transaction of £1,031,644.08 ($1,292,787.07).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 3,250 ($40.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,273.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,169.19. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 2,060 ($25.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,420 ($42.86).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

