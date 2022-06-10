Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,929,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJLB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 137,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,109. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

