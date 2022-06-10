Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,929,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJLB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 137,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,109. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Ultrack Systems (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrack Systems (MJLB)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.